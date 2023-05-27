Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NIU share is $9.60, that puts it down -141.81 from that peak though still a striking 35.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $294.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 516.04K shares over the past three months.

Niu Technologies (NIU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NIU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Niu Technologies (NIU) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $3.97 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.46%, and it has moved by 8.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.55%. The short interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.31, which implies an increase of 89.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.82 and $45.70 respectively. As a result, NIU is trading at a discount of -1051.13% off the target high and -625.94% off the low.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Niu Technologies has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares have gone up 25.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 400.00% against 15.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $448.18 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.80%. While earnings are projected to return -122.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.98% per annum.

NIU Dividends

Niu Technologies is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Niu Technologies insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.63%, with the float percentage being 24.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.77 million shares (or 2.57% of all shares), a total value of $7.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.23 million shares, is of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s that is approximately 1.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $3.23 million.