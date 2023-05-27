Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) Have Dropped -19.85% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. The 52-week high for the NEGG share is $5.60, that puts it down -433.33 from that peak though still a striking 4.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $418.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 404.72K shares over the past three months.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NEGG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.67%, and it has moved by -2.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.75%. The short interest in Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is 2.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, NEGG is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newegg Commerce Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) shares have gone down -40.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against 18.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $356.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $338.8 million by the end of Jun 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.10%. While earnings are projected to return -283.50% in 2023.

NEGG Dividends

Newegg Commerce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s Major holders

Newegg Commerce Inc. insiders own 94.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.46%, with the float percentage being 8.38%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.29 million.