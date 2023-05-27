Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Is Decrease -64.50%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. The 52-week high for the MKFG share is $3.24, that puts it down -260.0 from that peak though still a striking 21.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.71. The company’s market capitalization is $175.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 662.23K shares over the past three months.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MKFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.45% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.98%, and it has moved by -6.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.50%. The short interest in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 5.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.21, which implies an increase of 59.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.70 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, MKFG is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -88.89% off the low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Markforged Holding Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares have gone down -29.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.13% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.28 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.29 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.23 million and $25.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -475.10% in 2023.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Markforged Holding Corporation insiders own 6.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.66%, with the float percentage being 88.74%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.57 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $17.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.26 million shares, is of Senvest Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 11.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.37 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $4.19 million.