Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Has Lost -42.21% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.80% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the LABP share is $13.70, that puts it down -374.05 from that peak though still a striking 26.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $8.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 18.70K shares over the past three months.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.70. LABP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) registered a -6.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.80% in intraday trading to $2.89 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.89%, and it has moved by 3.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.99%. The short interest in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) is 65180.00000000001 shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 47.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, LABP is trading at a discount of -246.02% off the target high and 65.4% off the low.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Landos Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares have gone up 17.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.12% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.70% this quarter and then jump 45.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 4.60% in 2023.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders