Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.49% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the JAGX share is $28.86, that puts it down -4144.12 from that peak though still a striking 32.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $13.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.63 million shares over the past three months.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) registered a 4.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.49% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.15%, and it has moved by 31.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.57%. The short interest in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jaguar Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) shares have gone down -92.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.89% against 13.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 175.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.26 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 59.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health Inc. insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.55%, with the float percentage being 0.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 79565.0 shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $49927.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69346.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $43514.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 14382.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93734.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11258.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $21615.0.