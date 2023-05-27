Is Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Still A Buy After plugging 10.06% Last Week?

During the last session, Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.15% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ZURA share is $37.55, that puts it down -559.93 from that peak though still a striking 14.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.87. The company’s market capitalization is $156.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 591.39K shares over the past three months.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) trade information

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) registered a 2.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $5.69 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.06%, and it has moved by -28.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.35%. The short interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 71.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, ZURA is trading at a discount of -251.49% off the target high and -251.49% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -48.20% in 2023.

ZURA Dividends

Zura Bio Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s Major holders

Zura Bio Limited insiders own 71.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.10%, with the float percentage being 197.43%. Sona Asset Management (US) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24480.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.