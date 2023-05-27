Is Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.46% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the REPL share is $29.52, that puts it down -51.46 from that peak though still a striking 28.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 598.60K shares over the past three months.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. REPL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.86.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) registered a 1.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.46% in intraday trading to $19.49 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.46%, and it has moved by 16.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.22%. The short interest in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) is 7.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.67, which implies an increase of 61.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, REPL is trading at a discount of -259.16% off the target high and -69.32% off the low.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Replimune Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) shares have gone down -0.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.40% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.30% this quarter and then drop -13.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.20%. While earnings are projected to return -32.40% in 2023.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

Replimune Group Inc. insiders own 8.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.32%, with the float percentage being 95.41%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $97.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.58 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $80.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $36.84 million.