Is Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Hit More of the Losses Given A -216.13% Dip From High?

During the last session, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.75% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PHUN share is $1.96, that puts it down -216.13 from that peak though still a striking 11.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $70.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 867.10K shares over the past three months.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) registered a 2.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.75% in intraday trading to $0.62 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.18%, and it has moved by 5.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.60%. The short interest in Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 6.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.30, which implies an increase of 73.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, PHUN is trading at a discount of -625.81% off the target high and -61.29% off the low.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phunware Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phunware Inc. (PHUN) shares have gone down -43.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.94% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.95 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.49 million and $4.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.50% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.60%. While earnings are projected to return 27.50% in 2023.

PHUN Dividends

Phunware Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Phunware Inc. insiders own 7.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.86%, with the float percentage being 9.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.29 million shares (or 5.05% of all shares), a total value of $3.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $0.94 million.