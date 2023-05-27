Is Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) Still A Buy After A -11.18% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.34% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PHAT share is $14.45, that puts it down -22.87 from that peak though still a striking 50.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.84. The company’s market capitalization is $501.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 427.71K shares over the past three months.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PHAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.04.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) registered a 0.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.34% in intraday trading to $11.76 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.18%, and it has moved by 15.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.92%. The short interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) is 4.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies an increase of 36.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, PHAT is trading at a discount of -129.59% off the target high and 23.47% off the low.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) shares have gone up 20.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.61% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.80% this quarter and then jump 11.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -7.20% in 2023.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 21.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.57%, with the float percentage being 89.92%. Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.41 million shares (or 19.28% of all shares), a total value of $60.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 million shares, is of Carlyle Group Inc.’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) shares are Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Global Fund owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $6.82 million.