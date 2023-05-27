Is Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) On Track To Post A -170.27% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the NRDY share is $4.44, that puts it down -50.0 from that peak though still a striking 39.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.80. The company’s market capitalization is $507.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 899.67K shares over the past three months.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. NRDY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $2.96 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.21%, and it has moved by -23.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.59%. The short interest in Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is 4.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.14, which implies an increase of 42.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, NRDY is trading at a discount of -170.27% off the target high and -18.24% off the low.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nerdy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares have gone up 30.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.05 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.81 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.19 million and $31.75 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.20% and then jump by 28.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -764.40% in 2023.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Nerdy Inc. insiders own 22.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.41%, with the float percentage being 86.80%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.72 million shares (or 11.96% of all shares), a total value of $49.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.03 million shares, is of Greenvale Capital, LLP’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $3.5 million.