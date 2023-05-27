Is Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.21% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the MFH share is $2.55, that puts it down -9.91 from that peak though still a striking 77.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $102.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 81890.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 227.66K shares over the past three months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) registered a 20.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.21% in intraday trading to $2.32 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.73%, and it has moved by 88.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.13%. The short interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.90%.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. insiders own 68.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.16%, with the float percentage being 0.50%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10072.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $14805.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11250.0 shares, is of Oppenheimer & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16537.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 10071.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9970.0 market value.