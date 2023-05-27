Is Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s traded shares were 0.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.14% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the EXAI share is $16.45, that puts it down -106.66 from that peak though still a striking 48.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.09. The company’s market capitalization is $917.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 324.72K shares over the past three months.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EXAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) trade information

Exscientia plc (EXAI) registered a 1.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.14% in intraday trading to $7.96 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.79%, and it has moved by 56.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.80%. The short interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.75, which implies an increase of 46.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, EXAI is trading at a discount of -113.57% off the target high and -50.75% off the low.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exscientia plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exscientia plc (EXAI) shares have gone up 47.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.12% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.30% this quarter and then drop -51.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.92 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.2 million and $8.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.40% and then drop by -9.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -45.30% in 2023.

EXAI Dividends

Exscientia plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s Major holders

Exscientia plc insiders own 27.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.29%, with the float percentage being 39.22%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 4.70% of all shares), a total value of $30.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.68 million shares, is of Softbank Group Corporation’s that is approximately 4.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exscientia plc (EXAI) shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that BlackRock Global Allocation Fund owns about 1.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $4.14 million.