Is Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.40% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the BRDS share is $20.86, that puts it down -883.96 from that peak though still a striking -9.91% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.33. The company’s market capitalization is $24.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 789.21K shares over the past three months.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BRDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.25.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) registered a -9.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.40% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.67%, and it has moved by -40.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.57%. The short interest in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 78.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, BRDS is trading at a discount of -371.7% off the target high and -371.7% off the low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 85.70% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.72 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.43 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $76.66 million and $72.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.40% and then drop by -2.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 52.80% in 2023.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.89 million shares, is of Valor Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.23 million.