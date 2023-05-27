Is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Still A Buy After A 12.36% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.79% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AMPE share is $3.94, that puts it down -1213.33 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $4.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 363.61K shares over the past three months.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AMPE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) registered a 4.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.79% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.36%, and it has moved by 42.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.73%. The short interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 99.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, AMPE is trading at a discount of -9900.0% off the target high and -9900.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.10%. While earnings are projected to return 15.70% in 2023.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.80%, with the float percentage being 3.03%. HRT Financial LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $50573.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73567.0 shares, is of CVA Family Office, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $17141.0.