Investing In InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.46% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the IFRX share is $7.25, that puts it down -74.28 from that peak though still a striking 81.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $215.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. IFRX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) registered a 1.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.46% in intraday trading to $4.16 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.97%, and it has moved by -10.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 197.14%. The short interest in InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.79, which implies an increase of 52.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.83 and $19.23 respectively. As a result, IFRX is trading at a discount of -362.26% off the target high and 56.01% off the low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InflaRx N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares have gone up 74.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -77.46% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3,500.00% this quarter and then drop -15.80% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.05 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return 39.20% in 2023.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

InflaRx N.V. insiders own 13.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.32%, with the float percentage being 22.24%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 4.80% of all shares), a total value of $8.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF owns about 63995.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26327.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.