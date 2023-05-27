inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT): With The Stock Up 72.31 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.94% or $0.83. The 52-week high for the INTT share is $23.54, that puts it down -7.39 from that peak though still a striking 72.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.07. The company’s market capitalization is $245.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 214.39K shares over the past three months.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INTT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT) trade information

inTEST Corporation (INTT) registered a 3.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.94% in intraday trading to $21.92 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.19%, and it has moved by 18.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 217.68%. The short interest in inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 12.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, INTT is trading at a discount of -18.61% off the target high and -9.49% off the low.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that inTEST Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. inTEST Corporation (INTT) shares have gone up 112.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.15% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then jump 3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.21 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.39 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.57 million and $30 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 86.50%. While earnings are projected to return 14.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

INTT Dividends

inTEST Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

inTEST Corporation (AMEX:INTT)’s Major holders

inTEST Corporation insiders own 6.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.20%, with the float percentage being 55.65%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.56 million shares (or 5.05% of all shares), a total value of $11.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.56 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 4.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of inTEST Corporation (INTT) shares are First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $3.49 million.