IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB):The Stock Was Up 63.7 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.49% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the INAB share is $3.95, that puts it down -40.57 from that peak though still a striking 63.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $81.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.72 million shares over the past three months.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) registered a 8.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.49% in intraday trading to $2.81 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.27%, and it has moved by 53.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.31%. The short interest in IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.33, which implies an increase of 75.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, INAB is trading at a discount of -398.22% off the target high and -184.7% off the low.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IN8bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IN8bio Inc. (INAB) shares have gone up 91.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.12% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.90% this quarter and then jump 23.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -74.30% in 2023.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders