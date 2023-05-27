If All Goes Well, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Could Shrink By -53.85% Or More

During the last session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.14% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the CRVS share is $3.70, that puts it down -42.31 from that peak though still a striking 76.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $123.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 750.49K shares over the past three months.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) registered a -7.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.14% in intraday trading to $2.60 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.50%, and it has moved by 128.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 160.03%. The short interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.83, which implies an increase of 32.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CRVS is trading at a discount of -53.85% off the target high and -34.62% off the low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) shares have gone up 188.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.19% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return 14.10% in 2023.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.91%, with the float percentage being 47.81%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.94 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $6.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.28 million shares, is of Adams Street Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 7.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.