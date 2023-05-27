How Will Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) Look After It Drops -4.06% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s traded shares were 0.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.38% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CVGI share is $10.77, that puts it down -4.06 from that peak though still a striking 61.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $343.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 233.98K shares over the past three months.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CVGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) trade information

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) registered a -0.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.38% in intraday trading to $10.35 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.48%, and it has moved by 45.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.29%. The short interest in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.67, which implies an increase of 18.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, CVGI is trading at a discount of -25.6% off the target high and -15.94% off the low.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) shares have gone up 57.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.27% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 107.70% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $263.41 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $258.16 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $250.85 million and $253.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.00% and then jump by 1.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.90%. While earnings are projected to return -187.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

CVGI Dividends

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s Major holders

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. insiders own 5.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.08%, with the float percentage being 64.72%. Forager Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 8.79% of all shares), a total value of $21.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.01 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 6.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 1.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $6.72 million.