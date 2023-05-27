How POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 29.08% YTD?

During the last session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PNT share is $11.13, that puts it down -18.28 from that peak though still a striking 40.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.59. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.22K shares over the past three months.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.21% in intraday trading to $9.41 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.64%, and it has moved by 24.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.06%. The short interest in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) is 8.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.86 day(s) to cover.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares have gone up 37.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -174.51% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -95.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 264.70% in 2023.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. insiders own 15.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.23%, with the float percentage being 68.76%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.56 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $76.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.48 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.48 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $18.07 million.