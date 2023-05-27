How MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 88.70% YTD?

During the last session, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.33% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the MYMD share is $6.15, that puts it down -183.41 from that peak though still a striking 58.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $79.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 543.23K shares over the past three months.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) registered a 4.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.33% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.98%, and it has moved by 16.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.21%. The short interest in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.41 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 73.50%. While earnings are projected to return 54.10% in 2023.

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 17.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.63%, with the float percentage being 12.93%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.46 million shares (or 3.68% of all shares), a total value of $2.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.17 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $1.51 million.