How Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 14.07% YTD?

During the last session, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.89% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AMRX share is $3.77, that puts it down -66.08 from that peak though still a striking 45.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $675.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 953.57K shares over the past three months.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) registered a 0.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.89% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.73%, and it has moved by 24.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.82%. The short interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is 4.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 35.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, AMRX is trading at a discount of -76.21% off the target high and -32.16% off the low.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) shares have gone down -6.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.41% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.10% this quarter and then drop -21.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $564.11 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $578.58 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $559.36 million and $561.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.90% and then jump by 3.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return -30.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.90% per annum.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

