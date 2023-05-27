Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Have Jumped 81.41% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.81% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the HCTI share is $16.80, that puts it down -415.34 from that peak though still a striking 65.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $13.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 68790.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 44.76K shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HCTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) registered a 24.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.81% in intraday trading to $3.26 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.38%, and it has moved by 29.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.35%. The short interest in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies a decrease of -117.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, HCTI is trading at a premium of 53.99% off the target high and 53.99% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -29.40% in 2023.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Healthcare Triangle Inc. insiders own 64.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.00%, with the float percentage being 2.82%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 61288.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $24607.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45000.0 shares, is of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18067.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4362.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $783.0 market value.