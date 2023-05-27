Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.69% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the GROV share is $12.50, that puts it down -2504.17 from that peak though still a striking 62.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $86.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 592.23K shares over the past three months.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. GROV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) registered a -10.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.69% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.92%, and it has moved by 3.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.15%. The short interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 68.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, GROV is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -108.33% off the low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.48 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.8 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $77.73 million and $77.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.80% and then drop by -14.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.90% in 2023.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. insiders own 28.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.23%, with the float percentage being 38.26%. NVP Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.72 million shares (or 11.42% of all shares), a total value of $6.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.96 million shares, is of Sculptor Capital LP’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.