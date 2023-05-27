GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. The 52-week high for the GRNA share is $8.34, that puts it down -4070.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $30.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 409.43K shares over the past three months.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) registered a 1.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.50%, and it has moved by -35.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.23%. The short interest in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) is 3.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.30, which implies an increase of 91.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, GRNA is trading at a discount of -1900.0% off the target high and -200.0% off the low.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -38.60% in 2023.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings insiders own 42.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.85%, with the float percentage being 47.03%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.19 million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $3.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.49 million shares, is of CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $1.04 million.