Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Has Been Falling -46.77% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GTE share is $21.50, that puts it down -307.97 from that peak though still a striking 1.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.19. The company’s market capitalization is $175.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 319.60K shares over the past three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. GTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $5.27 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.22%, and it has moved by -30.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.44%. The short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.39, which implies an increase of 69.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.59 and $36.69 respectively. As a result, GTE is trading at a discount of -596.2% off the target high and -44.02% off the low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50k by the end of Jun 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.10%. While earnings are projected to return 226.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.41 million shares, is of GMT Capital Corp’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio owns about 4.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $11.44 million.