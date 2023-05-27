Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Inclined 83.01% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.06% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the GRCL share is $5.69, that puts it down -103.21 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $172.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 101.01K shares over the past three months.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. GRCL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) registered a 6.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.06% in intraday trading to $2.80 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.65%, and it has moved by 83.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.39%. The short interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.57, which implies an increase of 77.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, GRCL is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and -150.0% off the low.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) shares have gone down -19.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.69% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -30.10% in 2023.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. insiders own 23.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.53%, with the float percentage being 72.50%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 14.63% of all shares), a total value of $18.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.5 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 14.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) shares are Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Emerging Markets Growth Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.68 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.