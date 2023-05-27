Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Investing Potential Is $2.29

During the last session, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. The 52-week high for the FOSL share is $7.55, that puts it down -229.69 from that peak though still a striking 17.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.89. The company’s market capitalization is $125.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 658.23K shares over the past three months.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FOSL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.81%, and it has moved by -31.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.25%. The short interest in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) is 1.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 8.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, FOSL is trading at a discount of -9.17% off the target high and -9.17% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.80%. While earnings are projected to return -276.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.90% per annum.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Fossil Group Inc. insiders own 9.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.70%, with the float percentage being 79.39%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.1 million shares (or 5.91% of all shares), a total value of $9.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.86 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 2.99% of the stock, which is worth about $6.69 million.