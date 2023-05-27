For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the ACLX share is $48.92, that puts it down -14.86 from that peak though still a striking 77.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.44. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 514.91K shares over the past three months.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. ACLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $42.59 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.85%, and it has moved by 2.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 341.80%. The short interest in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) is 6.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.40, which implies an increase of 17.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, ACLX is trading at a discount of -40.88% off the target high and 8.43% off the low.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcellx Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) shares have gone up 103.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.00% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.10% this quarter and then jump 67.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.55 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.71 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -177.80% in 2023.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Arcellx Inc. insiders own 15.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.36%, with the float percentage being 109.22%. SR One Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 11.46% of all shares), a total value of $169.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $146.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $27.17 million.