Following Its 52-Week Low, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN)’S Share Price Rose 86.08% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 6.58%

During the last session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.24% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the TERN share is $14.04, that puts it down -29.4 from that peak though still a striking 86.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $757.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 408.36K shares over the past three months.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TERN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) registered a -4.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.24% in intraday trading to $10.85 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.53%, and it has moved by -15.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 613.82%. The short interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) is 2.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 27.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, TERN is trading at a discount of -75.12% off the target high and 7.83% off the low.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares have gone up 93.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.35% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.20% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 24.20% in 2023.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.61%, with the float percentage being 95.62%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.64 million shares (or 13.48% of all shares), a total value of $90.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.62 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 13.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $90.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $11.55 million.