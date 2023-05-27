Following Its 52-Week Low, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD)’S Share Price Rose 29.28% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -16.06%

During the last session, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the KOD share is $12.80, that puts it down -112.98 from that peak though still a striking 29.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.25. The company’s market capitalization is $284.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.00K shares over the past three months.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. KOD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.31.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $6.01 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.69%, and it has moved by 30.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.03%. The short interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is 1.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 49.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, KOD is trading at a discount of -299.33% off the target high and 33.44% off the low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kodiak Sciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares have gone down -18.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.44% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.70% this quarter and then jump 16.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.90%. While earnings are projected to return -23.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.40% per annum.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Kodiak Sciences Inc. insiders own 5.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.45%, with the float percentage being 85.31%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.31 million shares (or 33.06% of all shares), a total value of $107.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.42 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $27.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $6.4 million.