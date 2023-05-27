Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Fell -300.0%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.67% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FLGC share is $1.27, that puts it down -408.0 from that peak though still a striking 32.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $31.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 924.16K shares over the past three months.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FLGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) registered a 3.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.67% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.31%, and it has moved by 22.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.35%. The short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, FLGC is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flora Growth Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares have gone down -47.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.65% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 138.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.88 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.66 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -41.40% in 2023.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders own 15.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.99%, with the float percentage being 15.31%. Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 5.10% of all shares), a total value of $1.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 3.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20412.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $5078.0.