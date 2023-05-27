Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Fell -167.86%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.64% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SOLO share is $1.87, that puts it down -233.93 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $62.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 705.66K shares over the past three months.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SOLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) registered a 1.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.64% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.80%, and it has moved by 8.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.94%. The short interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 7.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.90, which implies an increase of 37.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, SOLO is trading at a discount of -167.86% off the target high and -7.14% off the low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares have gone down -51.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.55 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $986.28k and $1.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.80% and then jump by 6.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.30%. While earnings are projected to return -200.10% in 2023.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. insiders own 7.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.08%, with the float percentage being 5.48%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.54 million shares (or 1.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) shares are DWS Global Small Cap Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DWS Global Small Cap Fd owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.