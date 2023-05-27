During The Past Six Months, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Shares Took An 5.06% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.05% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the STBX share is $46.21, that puts it down -1611.48 from that peak though still a striking 49.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $128.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 446.82K shares over the past three months.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) registered a 3.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.05% in intraday trading to $2.70 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.62%, and it has moved by -12.62% in 30 days. The short interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 176.20% in 2023.

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. insiders own 71.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.17%, with the float percentage being 0.59%. Barclays Plc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 50938.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33119.0 shares, is of Cowen and Company, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17852.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54091.0 market value.