Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DPRO share is $2.46, that puts it down -207.5 from that peak though still a striking 37.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $46.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 450.84K shares over the past three months.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $0.80 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.43%, and it has moved by -16.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.23%. The short interest in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies an increase of 75.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, DPRO is trading at a discount of -337.5% off the target high and -275.0% off the low.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Draganfly Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) shares have gone down -23.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.15% against 9.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.20%. While earnings are projected to return -41.30% in 2023.

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders