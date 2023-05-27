Does Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TWKS) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s traded shares were 0.85 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.64% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the TWKS share is $18.25, that puts it down -132.19 from that peak though still a striking 24.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 969.37K shares over the past three months.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TWKS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) registered a 0.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.64% in intraday trading to $7.86 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.15%, and it has moved by 28.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.81%. The short interest in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) is 1.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.90, which implies an increase of 11.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, TWKS is trading at a discount of -27.23% off the target high and 10.94% off the low.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Thoughtworks Holding Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) shares have gone down -0.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.93% against 19.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $305.43 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.45 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $332.11 million and $332.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.00% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -43.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.40% per annum.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. insiders own 71.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.24%, with the float percentage being 87.53%. Siemens Ag is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.15 million shares (or 7.61% of all shares), a total value of $177.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.2 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 3.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $89.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that MFS New Discovery Fund owns about 3.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $31.34 million.