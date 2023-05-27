Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) After A -4.84% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.37% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SLGC share is $6.41, that puts it down -117.29 from that peak though still a striking 32.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $540.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. SLGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.37% in intraday trading to $2.95 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.84%, and it has moved by 6.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.43%. The short interest in SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is 9.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.63, which implies an increase of 47.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SLGC is trading at a discount of -137.29% off the target high and -18.64% off the low.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SomaLogic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) shares have gone up 7.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.39% against 19.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.10% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.82 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.47 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.14 million and $20.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.10% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -23.00% in 2023.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

SomaLogic Inc. insiders own 9.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.24%, with the float percentage being 77.30%. Casdin Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.6 million shares (or 6.71% of all shares), a total value of $32.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.61 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 11.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.16 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $10.43 million.