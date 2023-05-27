Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Received An -84.28% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.37% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the DRMA share is $16.64, that puts it down -927.16 from that peak though still a striking 39.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $3.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 million shares over the past three months.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) registered a -13.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.37% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.97%, and it has moved by -6.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.52%. The short interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is 69600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares have gone down -84.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.47% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.00% this quarter and then jump 76.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 30.80% in 2023.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 28.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.02%, with the float percentage being 1.43%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 26400.0 shares (or 1.13% of all shares), a total value of $42768.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5808.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9408.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 991.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1605.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 673.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1090.0.