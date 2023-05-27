Could Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.91% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CIFR share is $3.32, that puts it down -38.91 from that peak though still a striking 84.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $559.71M, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CIFR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) registered a 3.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.91% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.53%, and it has moved by 2.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies an increase of 31.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CIFR is trading at a discount of -67.36% off the target high and -25.52% off the low.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cipher Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) shares have gone up 191.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.25% against 19.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4,527.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.23 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.14 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 52.50% in 2023.

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders