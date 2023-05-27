Could Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.12% or $1.75. The 52-week high for the KDNY share is $27.44, that puts it down -17.72 from that peak though still a striking 42.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 699.38K shares over the past three months.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. KDNY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) trade information

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) registered a 8.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.12% in intraday trading to $23.31 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.28%, and it has moved by 20.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.52%. The short interest in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) is 4.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.58, which implies an increase of 36.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, KDNY is trading at a discount of -118.79% off the target high and -28.7% off the low.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chinook Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) shares have gone up 8.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.96% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.40% this quarter and then jump 1.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -53.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240k as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $418k and $100k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -42.60% and then jump by 150.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.60%. While earnings are projected to return -29.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

KDNY Dividends

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s Major holders

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.29%, with the float percentage being 98.88%. Samsara BioCapital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.16 million shares (or 7.72% of all shares), a total value of $119.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.35 million shares, is of Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $100.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $32.22 million.