City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) Stock Dropped -19.86% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CIO share is $14.10, that puts it down -206.52 from that peak though still a striking 12.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $179.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 505.69K shares over the past three months.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) trade information

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $4.60 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.36%, and it has moved by -19.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.04%. The short interest in City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.90, which implies an increase of 41.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CIO is trading at a discount of -160.87% off the target high and -8.7% off the low.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that City Office REIT Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) shares have gone down -53.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.83% against -5.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.33 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.98 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.5 million and $45.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.60% and then drop by -3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.40%. While earnings are projected to return -97.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

CIO Dividends

City Office REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for City Office REIT Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.70 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s Major holders

City Office REIT Inc. insiders own 3.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.90%, with the float percentage being 79.72%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.99 million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $27.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 4.33% of the stock, which is worth about $14.48 million.