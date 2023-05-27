Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA)’s -6.72% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.13% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CASA share is $4.88, that puts it down -339.64 from that peak though still a striking 7.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $104.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 468.69K shares over the past three months.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) registered a -5.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.13% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.72%, and it has moved by -7.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.79%. The short interest in Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is 1.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 63.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CASA is trading at a discount of -170.27% off the target high and -170.27% off the low.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Casa Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares have gone down -58.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.42% against 1.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.70% this quarter and then jump 93.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $70.84 million and $66.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% and then jump by 27.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.40%. While earnings are projected to return 70.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Casa Systems Inc. insiders own 22.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.32%, with the float percentage being 91.81%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.12 million shares (or 35.28% of all shares), a total value of $37.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.12 million shares, is of Alliancebernstein L.p.’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 million.