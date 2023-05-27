Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Given A -994.44% drop From High?

During the last session, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.19% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BBLG share is $1.97, that puts it down -994.44 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 527.93K shares over the past three months.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BBLG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) registered a -4.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.19% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.72%, and it has moved by -28.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.18%. The short interest in Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 96.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $6.75 respectively. As a result, BBLG is trading at a discount of -3650.0% off the target high and -1150.0% off the low.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.80%. While earnings are projected to return 63.40% in 2023.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Bone Biologics Corporation insiders own 40.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.31%, with the float percentage being 30.59%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 8.98% of all shares), a total value of $0.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of Walleye Capital LLC’s that is approximately 4.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5900.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1738.0 market value.