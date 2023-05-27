Can DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -27.86% YTD?

During the last session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the DOYU share is $2.12, that puts it down -109.9 from that peak though still a striking 10.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $323.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 649.34K shares over the past three months.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $1.01 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.94%, and it has moved by -4.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.89%. The short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 13.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 26.95 day(s) to cover.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $187.48 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $188.38 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.00%. While earnings are projected to return 86.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 36.31% per annum.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders own 3.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.62%, with the float percentage being 20.38%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.87 million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $15.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.96 million shares, is of Pentwater Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $3.42 million.