Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Is Likely To Grow By 65.53% Or More

During the last session, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.44% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the CDZI share is $5.23, that puts it down -1.16 from that peak though still a striking 71.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $348.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 275.19K shares over the past three months.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) registered a 4.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.44% in intraday trading to $5.17 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.77%, and it has moved by 26.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 138.25%. The short interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is 1.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 65.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CDZI is trading at a discount of -190.14% off the target high and -190.14% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 28.50% in 2023.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Cadiz Inc. insiders own 39.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.10%, with the float percentage being 36.71%. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 11.41% of all shares), a total value of $30.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $2.05 million.