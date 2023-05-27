Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Rose 19.08% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -38.87%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.13% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the BRKL share is $15.50, that puts it down -79.19 from that peak though still a striking 19.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.00. The company’s market capitalization is $781.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 734.75K shares over the past three months.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BRKL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) trade information

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) registered a 2.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.13% in intraday trading to $8.65 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.00%, and it has moved by -11.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.74%. The short interest in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) is 2.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.33, which implies an increase of 29.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, BRKL is trading at a discount of -50.29% off the target high and -38.73% off the low.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Brookline Bancorp Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) shares have gone down -38.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.39% against -14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then drop -25.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.4 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.34 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.87 million and $77.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.20% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.30%. While earnings are projected to return -3.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

BRKL Dividends

Brookline Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brookline Bancorp Inc. is 0.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s Major holders

Brookline Bancorp Inc. insiders own 2.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.93%, with the float percentage being 78.08%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.01 million shares (or 14.68% of all shares), a total value of $136.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $107.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.28 million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $46.43 million.