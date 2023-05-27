Boom Or Bust: Where Does Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the WBX share is $11.25, that puts it down -247.22 from that peak though still a striking 24.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.44. The company’s market capitalization is $563.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 616.14K shares over the past three months.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.22% in intraday trading to $3.24 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.61%, and it has moved by 14.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.34%. The short interest in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) is 2140.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wallbox N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wallbox N.V. (WBX) shares have gone down -40.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.50% against 12.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 114.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.57 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 80.60% in 2023.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Wallbox N.V. insiders own 70.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.67%, with the float percentage being 46.21%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.92 million shares (or 2.63% of all shares), a total value of $12.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.16 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 3.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $6.99 million.