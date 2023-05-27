Boom Or Bust: Where Does Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PYXS share is $6.92, that puts it down -121.09 from that peak though still a striking 64.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $119.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.86 million shares over the past three months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PYXS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $3.13 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.09%, and it has moved by 10.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.19%. The short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 3.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 68.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, PYXS is trading at a discount of -347.28% off the target high and -27.8% off the low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pyxis Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares have gone up 120.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.14% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.40% this quarter and then jump 15.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -55.00% in 2023.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Oncology Inc. insiders own 33.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.33%, with the float percentage being 79.95%. Laurion Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.17 million shares (or 8.29% of all shares), a total value of $12.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.65 million.