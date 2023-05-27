BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) Has Been Falling -51.85% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the BKU share is $42.17, that puts it down -115.04 from that peak though still a striking 19.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.83. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. BKU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $The Bank of New York Mellon Cor.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) trade information

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $19.61 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.43%, and it has moved by -11.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.85%. The short interest in BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is 6.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.41, which implies an increase of 25.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $37.50 respectively. As a result, BKU is trading at a discount of -91.23% off the target high and -1.99% off the low.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BankUnited Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BankUnited Inc. (BKU) shares have gone down -46.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.84% against 2.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.50%. While earnings are projected to return -21.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.64% per annum.

BKU Dividends

BankUnited Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 19 and July 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BankUnited Inc. is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s Major holders

BankUnited Inc. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.95%, with the float percentage being 105.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.16 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $252.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $205.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BankUnited Inc. (BKU) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $186.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $79.85 million.