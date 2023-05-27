Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.90% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the AVDL share is $15.82, that puts it down -14.31 from that peak though still a striking 92.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 910.81K shares over the past three months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AVDL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) registered a 3.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.90% in intraday trading to $13.84 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.95%, and it has moved by 37.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 309.47%. The short interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 3.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.50, which implies an increase of 20.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, AVDL is trading at a discount of -87.86% off the target high and 6.07% off the low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares have gone up 77.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.67% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.60% this quarter and then drop -18.20% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $440k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.5 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.30%. While earnings are projected to return -73.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders